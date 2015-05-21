RIYADH May 21 Saudi Arabia's market regulator
has recommended nine current or former officials at Saudi
Arabian telecom operator Mobily be prosecuted for
violations that include insider trading, a local financial news
website reported on Thursday.
The Maaal website did not identify the suspected offenders,
but quoted "informed sources" as saying these included board
members and senior executives who were in charge at the time the
alleged violations were committed.
Mobily declined to comment on the Maaal report other than to
state it was "committed to fully cooperate with concerned
authorities".
The Capital Market Authority (CMA), which has been
investigating Mobily since the company slashed 18 months of
previously announced profits by $381 million in November, was
not immediately available for comment.
The public prosecutor's office, which would decide whether
to follow the regulator's recommendations, could not be reached
for comment.
Mobily -- officially known as Etihad Etisalat -- blamed its
results restatement on accounting errors relating to the booking
of revenue from wholesale broadband leases and mobile
promotional campaigns.
The regulator said in March its probe was centred on
suspicions Mobily had violated one of its market listing rules
and two articles of the Capital Market Law, including provisions
against insider trading.
Last week, the CMA said more than one person was suspected
of violating regulations on insider trading, but gave no
details.
Maaal said the regulator had sent investigators to the
United Arab Emirates to investigate Mobily's Emirati former
chief executive Khalid al-Kaf, who left the company in February.
Mobily's shares fell 9.1 percent in three days to Oct. 29 as
rumours swirled among traders, who had expected the company to
announce its third-quarter earnings earlier in October, that
something was amiss.
The drop prompted the CMA to briefly suspend trading in
Mobily and its shares have fallen a further 56 percent since
Nov. 3's earnings restatement.
Maaal said the regulator had also investigated some
investment firms and managers who had sold large numbers of
Mobily shares ahead of the restatement to try to establish the
extent to which internal information was leaked to others and
how they may have benefited from such information.
Mobily also posted a huge drop in third-quarter profit, a
$607 million fourth-quarter loss and subsequently said it made a
full-year loss in 2014 after earlier announcing a small profit.
The UAE's Etisalat owns a minority stake in
Mobily, which earlier on Thursday announced its former chairman
Abdulaziz al-Saghyir had quit the board due to health reasons.
(Writing by Matt Smith; Editing by Mark Potter)