DUBAI, June 30 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily) said talks are still ongoing with lenders
over resetting financial covenants, the company said in a bourse
filing on Tuesday.
Mobily said in February it was in talks with banks after
breaching certain terms relating to its debt facilities and it
hoped to conclude these discussions in the second quarter of
2015.
However, in Tuesday's filing, it said that discussions were
still ongoing and that it would announce the results of these
talks upon their completion.
Mobily - the no.2 operator in the kingdom - added in a
separate statement it would reissued its restated financial
reports for 2013 and 2014 once an external audit had been
completed.
The company revealed on Monday the impact on its financial
statements from an investigation carried out by a team from the
Capital Market Authority after problems were revealed last year
with its accounting practices. [ID@nL5N0ZE03R]
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)