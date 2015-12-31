* CMA refers unnamed suspects to authorities
* Cites Article 49 of kingdom's Capital Market Law
* Says charges refer to duties of senior officials
* Mobily restated 27 months of earnings due to accounting
errors
(Adds details, context)
By David French and Hadeel Al Sayegh
DUBAI, Dec 31 Saudi Arabia's market regulator
has referred a number of suspects to the Bureau of Investigation
and Public Prosecution over the restatement of accounts at
telecoms group Mobily, the Capital Market Authority
(CMA) said on Thursday.
The referrals come as a result of an investigation begun by
the CMA after Mobily was forced to restate 27 months of earnings
due to accounting errors related to the premature booking of
revenue from wholesale broadband leases and mobile promotional
campaigns.
The restatements cut 1.76 billion riyals ($469 million) off
the profits made during that time by the company, part-owned by
Abu Dhabi-based Etisalat and formally known as Etihad
Etisalat.
Mobily, the second-largest telecommunications firm in the
kingdom, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The CMA did not name the suspects but said the bureau had
been asked to investigate and prosecute the suspects' actions.
It cited Article 49 of the kingdom's Capital Market Law for
the move, which relates to creating a false or misleading
impression around a company's value.
The regulator also filed a lawsuit against these suspects
with the Committee of the Resolution of Securities Disputes
(CRSD), citing Article 10 of the law, which refers to the
functions of the board, as well as articles related to
disclosure of financial information and duties of directors and
senior executives.
In May, a local financial news website reported the CMA had
recommended nine current or former officials at Mobily be
prosecuted for violations that included insider trading, a week
after the regulator confirmed more than one person was suspected
of violating regulations on such conduct.
The regulator said the reasons for the CRSD lawsuit included
"not ensuring the integrity of the financial and accounting
systems including those related to preparing the financial
reports of 2013 and 2014, not ensuring the implementation of
appropriate control systems to manage risk, and not carrying out
their duties in such a way as to serve the interest of the
company".
($1 = 3.7534 riyals)
(Additional Reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh; Editing by
David Holmes)