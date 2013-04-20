(Corrects lead to say Mobily profit misses rather than beats analyst estimates)

RIYADH, April 20 Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia's second-biggest telecom operator, missed forecasts with an 11 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Saturday.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat , made a first-quarter net profit of 1.340 billion riyals, up from 1.207 billion riyals in the prior-year period, it said in a bourse statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Mobily, which competes with the Gulf's No.2 operator Saudi Telecom Co and Zain Saudi, would make a quarterly profit of 1.37 billion riyals. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)