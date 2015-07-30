DUBAI, July 30 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily) on Thursday revised 27 months of earnings,
cutting its 2013 profit and widening its 2014 loss, although its
loss in the first quarter of 2015 lessened.
The telecom operator has been embroiled in an earnings
scandal since last November when it shocked investors by
restating 18 months of earnings that it blamed on accounting
errors and Thursday's announcement is the latest adjustments to
its accounts following a regulator probe.
Mobily has cut its 2013 net profit to 4.69 billion riyals
($1.25 billion) from 5.94 billion riyals, according to a bourse
filing.
It also widened its 2014 loss to 1.58 billion riyals versus
913 million riyals, although its first-quarter loss has been
reduced to 45 million riyals from 199 million riyals.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
