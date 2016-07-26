DUBAI, July 26 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), which had slashed 27 months of previously-reported earnings by nearly $1 billion, swung to a net profit in the second quarter, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat , made a net profit of 18.8 million riyals in the three months to June 30. This compares with a loss of 901 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Mobily would make a quarterly net profit of 52.5 million riyals for the period.

In July 2015, Mobily made the last in a series of earnings restatements that in total cut 27 months of profits to March 31, 2015, by 3.63 billion riyals.

