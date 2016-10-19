BRIEF-Endurance International confirms 2017 GAAP revenue, adj EBITDA and free cash flow guidance
May 22 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
DUBAI Oct 19 Saudi Arabian telecom company Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) reported a third-quarter net loss on Wednesday, missing analysts' forecasts for a profit.
Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat , made a net loss of 167.7 million riyals in the three months to Sept. 30. This compares with a loss of 158.3 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse statement.
Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Mobily would make a quarterly net profit of 15.06 million riyals for the period. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Susan Fenton)
May 22 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
* John Mengucci assumes expanded responsibilities as chief operating officer to enhance CACI growth strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: