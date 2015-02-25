RIYADH/DUBAI Feb 25 Saudi Arabia's Mobily
on Wednesday said it swung to a full-year loss in 2014
after the telecommunications operator announced its audited
results, also revealing it had breached loan covenants with
various lenders.
Mobily -- formally called Etihad Etisalat -- made a loss of
913 million riyals ($243.4 million) in 2014 after it took an
additional charge of 1.13 billion riyals, it said in a statement
to Riyadh's bourse.
In January, the company announced its unaudited 2014
results, which showed it made a full-year profit of 219.8
million riyals that included a fourth-quarter loss of 2.28
billion riyals.
The company's shares were suspended by the regulator on
Wednesday, following the earnings restatement.
The revised full-year earnings is another setback for
Mobily, whose problems stem from what it describes as accounting
errors relating to the booking of revenue from wholesale
broadband leases and mobile promotional campaigns.
These mistakes also led it to cut its profits for 2013 and
the first half of 2014 by a combined 1.43 billion riyals in
November.
Consequently, the company -- 27.5 percent owned by Abu
Dhabi-listed Etisalat -- has breached covenants on
long-term loans with various lenders, it said in Wednesday's
statement without elaborating what terms had been violated.
Mobily said it expects negotiations with lenders to amend
the loan covenants will be successfully concluded in the second
quarter of 2015.
It did not specify whether its earnings for the
fourth-quarter of 2014 had also been revised in the audited
results.
Earlier on Wednesday, Mobily announced the departure of its
long-serving chief executive Khalid al-Kaf.
($1 = 3.7505 riyals)
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Matt Smith; Editing by David
French)