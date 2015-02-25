* Mobily says made 2014 loss of 913 mln riyals
By Marwa Rashad and Matt Smith
RIYADH/DUBAI, Feb 25 Mobily's problems
piled up on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia's second largest mobile
operator said it made a $243 million loss in 2014, had breached
covenants on long-term loans and removed its chief executive.
These disclosures are certain to unnerve investors in
former market darling Mobily and serve as a broader warning
ahead of the kingdom's opening of listed companies to direct
foreign ownership later this year.
Saudi's bourse regulator suspended Mobily's shares before
trading on Wednesday. They have fallen by 56 percent since an
accounting scandal first broke in November, wiping $9.1 billion
from its market value.
Mobily -- officially known as Etihad Etisalat -- made a loss
of 913 million riyals ($243.4 million) in 2014 after it took an
additional charge of 1.13 billion riyals, it said in a statement
to Riyadh's bourse that summarised its audited results.
This compares with a profit of 219.8 million riyals
announced in January's unaudited earnings, which included a
fourth-quarter loss of 2.28 billion riyals.
The company did not specify on Wednesday whether its
earnings for the fourth-quarter of 2014 had also been revised.
The loss is another setback for Mobily, whose problems stem
from what it describes as accounting errors relating to the
booking of revenue from wholesale broadband leases and mobile
promotional campaigns.
These mistakes also led it to cut its profits for 2013 and
the first half of 2014 by a combined 1.43 billion riyals in
November. These announcements sparked a market regulator
investigation into Mobily.
LOAN BREACHES
The company -- 27.5 percent owned by Abu Dhabi-listed
Etisalat -- has breached covenants on long-term loans
with various lenders, it said in Wednesday's statement.
Mobily did not elaborate but most loans to companies have
'cross-default clauses'. This means a loan's terms are
considered in breach -- usually triggering a call for immediate
repayment -- if the firm violates the covenants of any of its
loans.
The company said it was in talks with lenders to amend the
loan covenants and believed these negotiations would be
successfully concluded in the second quarter of 2015.
Mobily said the covenant breaches has led to its long-term
loans being reclassified as current liabilities, which were 15.3
billion riyals at 2014-end.
Mobily's long-term loans totalled 14.65 billion riyals last
year that mature 2017-2024, according to its unaudited results.
CEO EXIT
Earlier on Wednesday, Mobily said it had removed chief
executive Khalid al-Kaf, who had been suspended since November
pending the company's own investigation into its accounting
problems.
Kaf, who had been CEO since 2005 and worked for Etisalat for
19 years previously, had offered his resignation on Feb. 21.
Mobily did not say whether Mobily had accepted Kaf's
resignation, merely that it discharged him from his position on
Feb. 24.
The company put his deputy Serkan Okandan, also chief
financial officer of Etisalat, in charge on an temporary basis
following Kaf's suspension. He has a mandate to remain at the
helm until at least the end of March.
The announcement of Kaf's departure came a day after the
company announced that Chairman Abdulaziz al-Saghyir had
resigned, citing health reasons.
Mobily, a former favourite of retail and institutional
investors, said it will not pay a dividend for the
fourth-quarter of 2014, its second successive quarter of no
payouts to shareholders.
