(Adds further details, background; refiled to fix error in text formatting)

* 2013 net profit cut to 4.69 bln riyals from 5.94 bln

* 2014 loss widens to 1.58 bln riyals versus 913 mln

* Q1 2015 loss trimmed to 45 mln riyals from 199 mln

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, July 30 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) restated results for the last 27 months on Thursday, slashing total profits over the period by nearly 1.76 billion riyals ($470 million) in its latest attempt to resolve an accounting scandal.

The telecom operator, whose largest shareholder is Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat, shocked investors in November when it first restated some earnings - for 2013 and the first half of 2014 - which it blamed on accounting errors.

Mobily has now made further adjustments in response to a regulatory probe into its accounts, according to a Riyadh bourse filing, cutting its net profit in 2013 to nearly 4.69 billion riyals from 5.94 billion riyals.

Mobily also increased its loss in 2014 to 1.58 billion riyals from 913 million riyals, although its first-quarter loss in 2015 has been reduced to 45 million riyals from a previously reported 199 million riyals.

Mobily had attributed its woes to the premature booking of revenue from wholesale broadband leases and mobile promotional campaigns and it has now also made further changes to the way it accounts for some contracts and the depreciation of property and equipment.

Mobily's shares have been suspended since June pending its response to a regulator investigation. The stock is down 58 percent since the accounting scandal broke, wiping about $9.4 billion off the company's value.

Mobily's losses also put it in breach of loan covenants and it remains in talks with lenders to agree new terms on its outstanding borrowings.

In May the Capital Market Authority referred a case of suspected insider trading at Mobily to public prosecutors, stating more than one person was a suspect.

Mobily's shares fell 8 percent in the three trading sessions prior to its shock November announcement.

The company is due to reveal its second-quarter earnings on Sunday.

Parent firm Etisalat, which on Tuesday reported a 40 percent drop in its second-quarter profit that it partly blamed on Mobily, earlier this year decided to recognise its share of results from its Saudi affiliate with a lag of one quarter. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)