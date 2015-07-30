(Adds further details, background; refiled to fix error in text
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, July 30 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily) restated results for the last 27 months on
Thursday, slashing total profits over the period by nearly 1.76
billion riyals ($470 million) in its latest attempt to resolve
an accounting scandal.
The telecom operator, whose largest shareholder is Abu
Dhabi-listed Etisalat, shocked investors in November
when it first restated some earnings - for 2013 and the first
half of 2014 - which it blamed on accounting errors.
Mobily has now made further adjustments in response to a
regulatory probe into its accounts, according to a Riyadh bourse
filing, cutting its net profit in 2013 to nearly 4.69 billion
riyals from 5.94 billion riyals.
Mobily also increased its loss in 2014 to 1.58 billion
riyals from 913 million riyals, although its first-quarter loss
in 2015 has been reduced to 45 million riyals from a previously
reported 199 million riyals.
Mobily had attributed its woes to the premature booking of
revenue from wholesale broadband leases and mobile promotional
campaigns and it has now also made further changes to the way it
accounts for some contracts and the depreciation of property and
equipment.
Mobily's shares have been suspended since June pending its
response to a regulator investigation. The stock is down 58
percent since the accounting scandal broke, wiping about $9.4
billion off the company's value.
Mobily's losses also put it in breach of loan covenants and
it remains in talks with lenders to agree new terms on its
outstanding borrowings.
In May the Capital Market Authority referred a case of
suspected insider trading at Mobily to public prosecutors,
stating more than one person was a suspect.
Mobily's shares fell 8 percent in the three trading sessions
prior to its shock November announcement.
The company is due to reveal its second-quarter earnings on
Sunday.
Parent firm Etisalat, which on Tuesday reported a 40 percent
drop in its second-quarter profit that it partly blamed on
Mobily, earlier this year decided to recognise its share of
results from its Saudi affiliate with a lag of one quarter.
