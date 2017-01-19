(Adds details, context)
DUBAI Jan 19 Saudi Arabia's second largest
telecommunications operator, Etihad Etisalat (Mobily),
posted a fourth-quarter loss on Thursday because of the cost of
implementing a government initiative to register fingerprints
with phone numbers.
Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat
, made a net loss of 70.7 million riyals ($18.9
million) in the three months to Dec. 31. This compares with a
profit of 10.6 million riyals in the prior-year period,
according to a bourse statement.
The result beat estimates; six analysts polled by Reuters
had forecast Mobily would make an average quarterly net loss of
106 million riyals.
Mobily, which competes with Saudi Telecom and Zain
Saudi, said the suspension of unregistered customer
lines and resulting pressure on sales contributed to a 16.6
percent decline in revenue to 2.9 billion riyals.
Under Communications and Information Technology Commission
rules announced last year, all SIM cards issued in Saudi Arabia
must be linked to a fingerprint record held at the National
Information Center, part of the Ministry of Interior.
Unregistered lines started to be disconnected on July 20,
competitor Saudi Telecom said previously. The initiative aims to
stop people obtaining mobile phones by using fraudulent
identification cards, according to local press reports.
Etisalat said in December that its management agreement with
Mobily had expired and the companies were working on a new
arrangement. Earlier this month, Mobily said it had appointed
Ahmed Abdelsalam Abdelrahman to replace chief executive Ahmad
Farroukh.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)