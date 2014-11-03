DUBAI Nov 3 Saudi Arabia's Mobily
reported a 71 percent tumble in third-quarter net profit on
Monday, missing analysts' estimates, after the kingdom's second
biggest telecommunications operator took provisions for bad
debts and impairments on its investments.
The firm, also called Etihad Etisalat and 28 percent owned
by the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat, had last
Thursday delayed publishing its earnings and suspended trade in
its shares as it sought more time to review unspecified
"significant matters" in its financial statements.
Mobily made a net profit of 472 million riyals ($125.8
million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 1.63 billion
riyals in the prior-year period, it said in a bourse filing on
Monday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Mobily,
which competes with the Gulf's biggest operator Saudi Telecom Co
and Zain Saudi, would make a quarterly
profit of 1.67 billion riyals.
Mobily said the profit drop was because its third-quarter
earnings in 2013 were boosted by non-recurring wholesale revenue
that was not repeated in the same period of 2014.
Also, depreciation, sales, marketing and general expenses
rose year-on-year. These included extra provisions of 207
million riyals for bad debts, slow-moving inventory and goodwill
impairments on its investments.
($1 = 3.7515 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)