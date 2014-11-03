* Firm restates 2013 profit as 5.94 bln riyals
* This is down from 6.68 billion riyals previously
* Mobily also restates Q1 and Q2 2014 profits
* Due to error in booking revenue from promotional campaign
* Q3 net profit 472 mln riyals vs 1.63 bln a yr earlier
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Nov 3 Saudi Arabia's bourse regulator
launched an investigation into Mobily on Monday after
the telecoms firm restated a year and a half of its earnings,
months before the kingdom is due to open its stock market to
direct foreign investment.
The No. 2 operator, also called Etihad Etisalat, and 28
percent owned by the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat,
had been expected to report its third-quarter earnings last
week, but asked for its shares to be suspended on Thursday,
seeking more time to review unspecified "significant matters" in
its accounts.
"The regulator has started investigations to determine any
violations by the company towards the bourse rules," the Capital
Market Authority (CMA) said in a statement, adding that trading
in Mobily's shares would resume on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia ranked highest among the five main Middle East
exchanges for full and accurate disclosure of corporate
information, according to a Reuters survey of a dozen
international fund managers early this year and second highest
for enforcement of rules against illicit trade.
Mobily's surprise move - it cut its 2013 profit by 740
million riyals ($197.28 million) and profit for the first-half
of 2014 by 688 million riyals due to what it said were
accounting errors - may give potential foreign investors pause
for thought as well as riling existing shareholders.
"This may be a temporary glitch as Mobily has actively
engaged analysts and the investor community in the past," said
Asim Bukhtiar, head of research at Riyad Capital.
"It might take a couple of quarters to shake off this
misstep and the company may need to do some damage control.
Foreign investor sentiment may be affected depending on the root
cause for restatement and emergence of more details on the
quarterly results."
Mobily had reported surging profit after it ended Saudi
Telecom Co's (STC) monopoly in 2005.
A record annual profit last year - now amended to be below
that of 2012 - helped Mobily's shares reach an eight-year high
of 98.25 riyals in May, but investors became jittery last week
after the company failed to report its third-quarter earnings.
Its shares fell 8 percent in three days to a 16-month low of
79.95 riyals before the company asked for the trading halt.
PROFIT PLUNGE
Mobily on Monday reported a net profit of 472 million riyals
in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 1.63 billion riyals
in the prior-year period.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Mobily,
which competes with STC and Zain Saudi, would make a
quarterly profit of 1.67 billion riyals.
Mobily said the profit drop was because its third-quarter
earnings in 2013 were boosted by non-recurring wholesale revenue
that was not repeated in the same period of 2014.
Also, depreciation, sales, marketing and general expenses
rose year-on-year. These included extra provisions of 207
million riyals for bad debts, slow-moving inventory and goodwill
impairments on its investments.
Mobily restated its 2013 net profit as 5.94 billion riyals,
down from 6.68 billion riyals previously, due to an error in the
timing of booking revenue from a promotional campaign.
This mistake also required Mobily to restate its net profits
for the first two quarters of 2014.
It raised its first-quarter profit to 1.61 billion riyals
from 1.4 billion riyals previously, but second-quarter profit
fell to 412 million riyals from 1.31 billion riyals.
Riyad Capital's Bukhtiar said Mobily had hired third-party
wholesalers to distribute its mobile top-up cards and would book
the revenue from these cards on delivery to the wholesaler even
though these had not necessarily yet been bought by customers.
"Investors were wondering when Mobily's growth would slow
down but quarter after quarter the numbers remained very good,"
he added.
The CMA said in July it would open the kingdom's market, the
biggest in the Arab world, in the first half of 2015, sparking a
stock surge.
Currently, foreigners other than residents of Saudi Arabia
and citizens of neighbouring Gulf states can only invest in the
market in indirect ways, such as through swaps and
exchange-traded funds. ($1 = 3.7510 Saudi riyals)
(Editing by Louise Heavens)