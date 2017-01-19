DUBAI Jan 19 Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily), Saudi Arabia's second largest mobile telephone
operator, posted a fourth-quarter net loss on Thursday.
Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat
, made a loss of 70.7 million riyals in the three
months to Dec. 31. This compares with a profit of 10.6 million
riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse
statement.
Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Mobily would
make an average quarterly net loss of 106 million riyals.
Mobily, which competes with Saudi Telecom and Zain
Saudi, reported quarterly revenue of 2.9 billion
riyals versus 3.49 billion riyals a year earlier.
Etisalat said in December that its management agreement with
Mobily had expired and the companies were working on a new
arrangement. Early this month, Mobily said it had appointed
Ahmed Abdelsalam Abdelrahman to replace chief executive Ahmad
Farroukh.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)