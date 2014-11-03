DUBAI Nov 3 Saudi Arabia's market regulator has
begun an investigation to determine whether Mobily
violated bourse rules, it said on Monday, after the company
restated 18 months of earnings and reported a 71 percent drop in
third-quarter net profit.
Mobily had been expected to report its third-quarter
earnings last week, but asked for its shares to be suspended on
Thursday, seeking more time to review unspecified "significant
matters" in its financial statements.
"The regulator has started investigations to determine any
violations by the company towards the bourse rules," a bourse
statement from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) said.
On Monday, Mobily reported a shock profit drop as well as
re-stating its earnings, cutting its 2013 profit by 740 million
riyals ($197.3 million) and profit for the first-half of 2014 by
688 million riyals due to what it said were accounting errors.
Trading in Mobily's shares will resume on Tuesday, the CMA
statement added.
(Reporting by Matt Smith and Azza El Arabi; Editing by David
French)