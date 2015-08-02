DUBAI Aug 2 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), which last week slashed 27 months of profits following an accounting scandal, swung to a second-quarter net loss on Sunday that missed forecasts.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat , made a net loss of 900.9 million riyals ($240.2 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a bourse statement.

This compares with a profit of 92.5 million riyals in the prior-year period.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast that Mobily, which competes with the Gulf's No.1 operator Saudi Telecom Co and Zain Saudi, would make a quarterly loss of 633 million riyals.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith)