DUBAI Aug 2 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily), which last week slashed 27 months of profits
following an accounting scandal, swung to a second-quarter net
loss on Sunday that missed forecasts.
Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat
, made a net loss of 900.9 million riyals ($240.2
million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a bourse
statement.
This compares with a profit of 92.5 million riyals in the
prior-year period.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast that
Mobily, which competes with the Gulf's No.1 operator Saudi
Telecom Co and Zain Saudi, would make a
quarterly loss of 633 million riyals.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith)