* Q2 net loss 900.9 mln riyals vs profit of 92.5 mln a yr
ago
* Q2 revenue flat year-on-year at 3.57 bln riyals
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Aug 2 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily), which last week slashed 27 months of
profits, swung to a second-quarter net loss on Sunday that
missed forecasts as it took provisions relating to a dispute
with rival telecom operator Zain Saudi.
Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat
, made a net loss of 900.9 million riyals ($240.2
million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a bourse
statement.
This compares with a profit of 92.5 million riyals in the
prior-year period.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast that
Mobily, which competes with the Gulf's No.1 operator Saudi
Telecom Co and Zain Saudi, would make a
quarterly loss of 633 million riyals.
Mobily said the quarterly loss was largely due to it taking
an additional provision of 800 million riyals relating to claims
against Zain Saudi. This dispute is in arbitration.
In the second quarter, Mobily also paid additional taxes and
its depreciation costs rose. Combined, these totaled 126 million
riyals.
The firm's revenue for the three months to June 30 was 3.57
billion riyals, which is flat year-on-year.
On Thursday, Mobily restated its results for the 27 months
to March 31, slashing total profits over the period by nearly
1.76 billion riyals in its latest attempt to resolve an
accounting scandal.
The company had attributed its woes to the premature booking
of revenue from wholesale broadband leases and mobile
promotional campaigns and it has also made further changes to
the way it accounts for some contracts and the depreciation of
property and equipment.
Mobily's shares have been suspended since June pending its
response to a regulator investigation. The stock is down 58
percent since the accounting scandal broke, wiping about $9.4
billion off the company's value.
Mobily's earnings restatements have also put it in breach of
loan covenants and it remains in talks with lenders to agree new
terms on its outstanding borrowings, it said in Sunday's bourse
statement.
The company's net debt as of June 30 was 14.96 billion
riyals, down slightly from 15.03 billion riyals at 2014-end. It
said it serviced all its debt obligations for the first half of
2015.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
(Editing by William Hardy)