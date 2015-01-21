DUBAI Jan 21 Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily), Saudi Arabia's No.2 telecom operator which in November
re-stated 18 months of profits, swung to a shock fourth-quarter
loss on Wednesday.
Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat
, made a net loss of 2.28 billion riyals ($607.1
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from a profit of
1.69 billion riyals in the prior-year period.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Mobily, which
competes with the Gulf's No.1 operator Saudi Telecom Co
and Zain Saudi, would make a quarterly
profit of 1.33 billion riyals.
"The reason for the net loss is mainly attributed to a
decrease in revenues, an increase in operating expenses, higher
depreciation and finance expenses as well as exceptional expense
items recorded during the current quarter compared with the same
quarter last year," Mobily said in bourse statement
In November, Mobily cut its profits for 2013 and the first
half of 2014 by a combined 1.43 billion riyals ($381.2 million),
citing accounting errors, and also reported a 71 percent drop in
third-quarter profit.
Mobily's actions prompted the bourse regulator to launch a
probe and the company later suspended its chief executive.
Mobily's 2014 annual profit was 220 million riyals. This
compares with a net profit of 5.94 billion riyals in 2013.
The operator's shares are down 40 percent since its shock
earnings restatement. ($1 = 3.7558 riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)