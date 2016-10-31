DUBAI Oct 31 Saudi Arabian telecom operator
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) said on Monday it extended
its agreement with Saudi Telecom Co (STC) to jointly
study options for their network of transmitter towers past an
Oct. 31 deadline.
"As discussions of this nature can take time to produce
results, the parties have agreed to extend the Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU)," Mobily said in a bourse statement.
"As previously disclosed, the MoU will be automatically
extended for consecutive periods of 30 calendar days, unless
otherwise agreed between the parties," it added, referring to a
July 31 filing announcing the joint study.
Both Mobily and STC, as well as third operator Zain Saudi
Arabia, have been considering whether to offload
towers in recent months to cut costs, either via a sale to a
private investor or through a merging of their networks.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)