By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, July 31 Saudi Arabian telecom operators
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Saudi Telecom Co
(STC) said on Sunday they had signed a deal to jointly
explore options for their network of transmitter towers.
Both Mobily and STC, as well as third operator Zain Saudi
Arabia, have been considering whether to offload
towers in recent months to cut costs, either via a sale to a
private investor or through a merging of their networks.
All three have been facing challenges to their profitability
as a mixture of competition, difficulties in foreign markets and
changing technologies and customer behaviour have weighed.
The prospective deal between STC and Mobily, respectively
the largest and second-largest operators in the kingdom, aims at
"extracting value" from their respective towers with the goal of
reducing their capital and operating expenditures on the
portfolio, they said in separate bourse statements.
The memorandum of understanding is valid for three months
from July 31 and can be extended for 30-day periods with both
parties' consent, they said.
The statements did not elaborate on how a potential plan for
the towers could be structured, and while neither mentioned Zain
Saudi by name, both said it may include other licensed
operators.
Zain Saudi's chief executive said in March it was
considering joint ownership or a sale of its towers, after
sources told Reuters the firm was considering potential bidders
and would use cash from the sale to repay debt.
Meanwhile, Maaal, a Saudi financial news website, reported
in February that all three were in talks to establish a company
that would share ownership of the trio's towers.
Telecoms operators are increasingly keen to dispose of
towers that now provide little competitive advantage due to
broadly similar network quality and coverage, although no such
deals have been completed in the Middle East.
While the benefits are regarded as more significant in, for
example, African markets due to the high cost of powering
generator-run towers and potential for expansion, Saudi Arabia
has the sixth-highest mobile penetration rate in the world.
Each of the kingdom's operators are looking to boost their
earnings though.
Mobily is recovering from an accountancy scandal which
stemmed from the premature booking of revenue from wholesale
broadband leases and mobile promotional campaigns, and forced it
to restate 27 months of profits to March 31, 2015, by a
cumulative 3.63 billion riyals.
STC has reported falling profits in seven of the last eight
quarters, its latest being a 27.1 percent fall in second-quarter
profit last week, while Zain Saudi has not made a quarterly
profit since launching services in 2008.
