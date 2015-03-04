RIYADH, March 4 Saudi Arabia's Capital Market
Authority said on Wednesday it would allow trading in shares of
telecommunications firm Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) on
Thursday, after the company disclosed details of its financial
troubles.
The regulator had suspended Mobily's shares before trading
began last Wednesday, after the company announced it had
suffered a $243 million loss in 2014 and expected to breach
covenants on long-term loans.
On Wednesday this week, Mobily issued a stock exchange
statement giving details of the covenant breach and saying it
believed it could still meet all of its debts.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)