DUBAI May 13 Saudi Arabia's regulator has
referred the case of suspected insider trading involving
telecommunications operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)
to the public prosecution, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Capital Market Authority launched an investigation into
the firm in November after Mobily restated a year and a half of
its earnings.
On Wednesday, the regulator said procedures relating to
other relevant suspected violations were ongoing, without
elaborating.
Earlier in the day, Mobily said it was studying the
possibility of selling its telecommunications towers but hadn't
reached any agreement yet.
It followed the regulator suspending trade in Mobily shares
for two hours to give the company time to clarify information
related to one of its businesses.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed
sources, that Mobily planned to sell its telecommunications
towers portfolio for up to $2 billion.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)