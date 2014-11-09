Nov 9 Shares in Saudi Arabia's Mobily
tumbled for a fourth trading day on Sunday after the company
scrapped its third-quarter dividend following its shock
restatement of 18 months of earnings last week.
Mobily's shares were down 4.3 percent at 56.00 riyals as of
0803 GMT, slumping to a 32-month low and taking its losses to 30
percent since Nov. 3's earnings announcement.
The company, 27.5 percent owned by Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat
, late on Thursday said it would not pay a
third-quarter dividend and also warned it evaluate whether to
pay shareholders in the coming quarters.
This will be the first time since the third quarter of 2011
that the company has failed to pay a quarterly dividend,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Last Monday, Mobily cut its profits for 2013 and the first
half of 2014 by a combined 1.43 billion riyals ($381.2 million),
citing accounting errors, and also reported a 71 percent drop in
third-quarter profit. Mobily's actions prompted the bourse
regulator to launch a probe.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)