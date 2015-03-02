BRIEF-LONGi Green Energy Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
RIYADH/DUBAI, March 2 Saudi Arabia's market regulator is investigating possible insider trading in shares of telecommunications operator Mobily relating to its shock earnings restatement, the watchdog said on its website on Monday.
The Capital Market Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into Mobily in November after the firm slashed its profits for 2013 and the first half of 2014 by a combined $381 million, citing accounting errors.
The CMA's preliminary probe into the company's earnings releases "ended in the suspicion" that Mobily had violated one of its listing rules and two articles of the Capital Market Law, according to the website statement.
Mobily said in a bourse statement it was "committed to fully cooperate with the relevant authorities."
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Matt Smith, writing by Matt Smith, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
* Says it plans to invest 6 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based tech JV with an enterprise management firm