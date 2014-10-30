(Adds Mobily will not publish Q3 results on Thursday, details

By Matt Smith
DUBAI Oct 30 Saudi Arabia's Mobily
asked for its shares to be suspended and postponed publication
of its quarterly earnings on Thursday, seeking more time to
review unspecified "significant matters" in its financial
statements.
Mobily, 28 percent owned by United Arab Emirates' Etisalat
and formally called Etihad Etisalat, had been expected
to report its third-quarter results last Sunday or Monday.
It now plans to publish the results this coming Sunday, a
spokesman for the firm said. He declined to comment further.
Mobily, Saudi Arabia's second-largest telecoms firm, has
long been a market darling, its profits climbing in the decade
since it first challenged Saudi Telecom's monopoly
cumulating with record profits last year.
But delayed results and growing uncertainty over its
management sent its shares more than 8 percent lower over three
days this week to a 16-month low. Earlier this month, parent
Etisalat's chief financial officer Serkan Okandan was appointed
Mobily's deputy CEO.
Mobily said via Twitter on Thursday that long-standing chief
executive Khalid al-Kaf had not resigned and had not failed to
follow accounting standards.
Asked about a potential departure, Kaf told Reuters on
Wednesday there was "nothing like that for the time being". He
declined to comment further and could not be reached on
Thursday.
Mobily asked for its shares to be suspended on Thursday
morning, citing a meeting of its audit committee to consider
"significant matters relating to its financial statements".
It later delayed results, explaining it had been unable to
complete "required amendments" to the financial statements.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Mobily will
report a third-quarter net profit of 1.67 billion riyals ($445
million), a slight drop from a year earlier. [ID: nL6N0S20O4]
Mobily began operations in 2005 and it turned profitable the
following year. Its annual profits more than quadrupled from
2006 to 2009 to reach 3 billion riyals ($799.68 million) that
year, according to Reuters data.
In 2013, Mobily made a record annual profit of 6.68 billion
riyals, up 11 percent from a year earlier.
But this also represented its smallest year-on-year profit
rise as market saturation and stiffer competition from STC and
third entrant Zain Saudi crimped growth.
Etisalat received 973.3 million UAE dirham ($265 million) in
dividends from Mobily in 2013, according to the UAE company's
annual report. ($1 = 3.7515 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)