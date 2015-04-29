CAIRO, April 29 Egypt's Mobinil said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in an Egyptian mobile tower services firm to a subsidiary of telecommunications tower firm Eaton Towers in a deal worth about 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($131.15 million).

The mobile phone carrier said it had sold its 99.99 percent stake in the Egyptian Company for Mobile Tower Services to Eaton Towers Egypt Limited, a subsidiary of Eaton Towers.

This week, Mobinil said its losses had declined by 80.2 percent in the first quarter.

Mobinil, 99 percent owned by France's Orange, said revenue rose to 2.794 billion pounds from 2.649 billion.

($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Jason Neely)