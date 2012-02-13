PARIS Feb 13 France Telecom has
reached a preliminary accord to buy out most of Egyptian tycoon
Naguib Sawiris' stake in their jointly owned telecom operator
Mobinil, according to a statement on Monday.
The French group will then make a tender offer to the
minority shareholders of the listed portion of Mobinil, known as
ECMS, for 202.5 Egyptian pounds per share, the same price
offered to Sawiris.
Afterwards, France Telecom would end up owning 95 percent of
Egypt's largest mobile operator if all the minority shareholders
were to accept, while Sawiris would keep 5 percent.
The agreement is subject to approval by Egypt's stock market
regulator.
France Telecom's offer represents a 61 percent premium over
the last price for ECMS shares of 126.06 Egyptian pounds.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)