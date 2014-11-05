CAIRO Nov 5 Egyptian mobile phone carrier
Mobinil may opt out of the government's
recently-approved unified mobile and landline licence unless the
price improves and it gets more clarity on the terms, the
company's chief executive said on Wednesday.
A decision by one of the country's three mobile operators to
not participate in the new license would be a blow to Egypt's
long-awaited plans to reform the telecommunications sector.
"We are studying (the unified license) but the price is high
compared to the revenue you can generate," Mobinil CEO Yves
Gauthier told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.
Asked if Mobinil may decide not to enter the landline
market, Gauthier said: "It could be, but today we didn't make
the decision yet ... we will have a final position I would say
in the coming three to four weeks."
Egypt's government in September approved a long-awaited plan
to issue a unified landline and mobile telecoms licence, opening
the way for state fixed-line monopoly Telecom Egypt to enter the
more lucrative mobile market.
The plan will also allow the three existing mobile service
providers, Vodafone Egypt, Mobinil and Etisalat Egypt
, to offer fixed-line services by paying to access
Telecom Egypt's landline network.
Telecom Egypt would pay the government about 2.5 billion
Egyptian pounds ($350 million) to enter the mobile market, while
the mobile providers are expected to pay 100 million pounds to
access Telecom Egypt's fixed-line network.
Besides the price, Gauthier said other details would need to
be hammered out before Mobinil would agree to pay for access to
Telecom Egypt's network.
"The question is, what are the possibilities and the rights
we will have (on the fixed network)? Are we able to be our own
access network? Are we able to charge a fee on the network? ...
Is the network we pay for going to be fibre optic? ... Are we
allowed to do voice-over-IP?" Gauthier said.
"These are some of the key questions we need to address with
the regulator," he said.
