CAIRO Feb 9 Egyptian mobile phone company Mobinil said on Thursday it had no information on reports that talks about its future were under way between its main shareholders, Orascom Telecom Media and Technology (OTMT) and France Telecom.

"We inform you that the company doesn't have any major events that weren't announced or any information on news circulated in some news outlets ... about discussions between OTMT and France Telecom about the future of Mobinil," it said in reply to a stock exchange enquiry.

A person who said he was familiar with the discussions told Reuters earlier on Thursday that OTMT was in talks with France Telecom over Mobinil. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Tamim Elyan)