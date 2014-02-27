BRUSSELS Feb 27 Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar expects a further fall in core profits for 2014, as the group made provisions for regulatory caps on mobile phone rates and a tax on mobile phone masts in the south of Belgium.

Mobistar expects its core profit in 2014 to be between 250 and 280 million euros ($341.67 - $382.68 million), down from the restated figure of 336 million euros it made in 2013. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)