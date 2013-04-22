BRUSSELS, April 19 Belgian telecoms group Mobistar said that regulatory caps on calls abroad and to other domestic networks had eaten into its profit margins in the first quarter.

Core profit (EBITDA) for the first quarter of 2013 fell 12.7 percent to 98.7 million euros ($129.11 million), slightly above the 97.1 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

The group repeated its outlook for a 2013 core profit between 380 and 420 million euros and turnover to decline between 4 to 6 percent. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)