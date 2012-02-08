(Adds Reuters to dateline)

* Sees revenue falling by 2 pct in 2012

* Q4 core profit 129.2 mln, meets forecast

BRUSSELS, Feb 8 Mobistar, Belgium's second-biggest mobile phone operator, on Wednesday forecast profit and sales to fall this year, citing tough competition for bundled services that include broadband and TV.

The group, which is majority-owned by France Telecom , expects 2012 turnover to fall by 2 percent compared with 2011 and sees lower profits during the year.

"The continuous pressure of the regulations and the dominant position of certain players on the convergent offerings market had a negative impact on the results," the company said in a statement.

Mobistar said it gained 24,633 customers for its "Starpack", a bundle which combines mobile and fixed telephone as well as broadband and satellite TV services, a fraction of its overall customer base of 4.2 million customers.

At the end of the third quarter, Mobistar lowered its target for new customers for the bundled product to 25,000 from 50,000 earlier.

Recurring core profit for the fourth quarter of 2011 was 129.2 million euros ($171.09 million), in line with the 129 million expected in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Erica Billingham)