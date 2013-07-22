* Q2 core profit 82.2 mln euros vs Reuters poll 99.2 mln

* Sees 2013 turnover down 12 pct vs 4-6 pct drop before

* Sees core profit 300 mln euros vs 380-420 mln before

* Scraps dividend for 2013 financial year

* Shares drop to 11-year low (Corrects typographical error in first paragraph)

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, July 22 Belgian telecoms operator Mobistar cut its revenue and profit forecasts for this year and scrapped its dividend after a price war caused earnings to tumble in the second quarter.

Shares in Mobistar, which is majority-owned by France's Orange, fell as much as 31.4 percent to an 11-year low of 10.82 euros on Monday.

The company, which focuses on mobile telephony and has no fixed-line network, said it had suffered from a 20 percent fall in Belgian prices for mobile voice and data traffic over the past year.

It said this was due to a new law allowing customers to switch operators after six months and what it described as the duopolistic situation of fixed-line operators, such as former state monopoly Belgacom and regional cable firm Telenet.

Mobistar said the fixed-line operators were able to charge high prices for these services and subsidise their mobile businesses.

"The duopolistic situation between the historic operator and the cable operators is not only detrimental to the consumer but enables also these actors to use these high prices to subsidise the price of the mobile services," it said in a statement.

Emmanuel Carlier, analyst at ING in Brussels, said Mobistar's share price fall made it a takeover target, either for Orange or Telenet, which uses Mobistar's network to offer mobile services to its customers.

Mobistar said turnover would decline by as much as 12 percent in 2013 and core profit (EBITDA) would be a minimum of 300 million euros ($394 million). This would be a 39 percent drop from last year's figure of 494 million euros.

In April, when releasing first-quarter results, it had forecast a decrease in turnover of between 4 and 6 percent and core profit at 380-420 million euros.

Second-quarter turnover dropped 9.7 percent to 363.9 million euros and core profit fell 39.8 percent to 82.2 million euros.

That was less than the turnover of 381 million euros and core profit of 99.2 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of seven banks and brokers.

The company said that, given the state of the market, a planned auction of fourth-generation (4G) mobile licences in the fourth quarter and network investments, meant its directors would propose suspending a dividend payment this year.

It paid 1.80 euros per share for last year.

Mobistar said it would seek to keep core profit in 2014 at about the same level as in 2013, assuming no market or regulatory change and with 50 million euros from its cost-cutting programme.

It sounded a slightly more bullish tone for 2015, when it said a maturing 4G market should lead to greater mobile data traffic and cable infrastructure could then be more regulated. ($1 = 0.7611 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Erica Billingham)