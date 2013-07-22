BRUSSELS, July 22 Shares in Mobistar
hit an 11-year low on Monday after the Belgian telecoms operator
warned of sharply lower earnings this year and suspended its
2013 dividend.
The shares fell as much as 31.4 percent to 10.82 euros, its
lowest level since July 2002.
"After today's likely share price fall, Mobistar is becoming
more and more an M&A target. In our opintion, the two most
logical buyers would be France Telecom and Telenet,"
said ING analyst Emmanuel Carlier in a research note.
Mobistar is already majority-owned by France Telecom, which
is now called.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)