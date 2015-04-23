* Q1 EBITDA 68.8 mln euros vs 64.5 mln expected
* Repeats 2015 guidance
(Adds more on cost cutting)
BRUSSELS, April 23 Belgian mobile phone operator
Mobistar on Thursday reported an unexpected rise in
first-quarter core profit as the group managed to cut costs
while revenue declined.
Core profit (EBITDA) rose 6.8 percent in the first quarter
to 68.8 million euros ($73.6 million), above the 64.5 million
expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.
The group, in which France's Orange has a majority
stake, repeated the guidance it gave in February, expecting a
2015 core profit between 260 and 280 million euros. It was 274.9
million euros in 2014.
Mobistar said the cost savings came from the outsourcing of
its IT development and operations unit and the merger of its
consumer sales and distribution units into a single department.
These cost cuts made up for lower revenues and handset
sales.
The group said it had 2.163 million customers on a monthly
contract in the first quarter of 2015, down from the 2.180
million in the same period last year.
Mobistar's shares fell sharply on Monday when rival cable
operator Telenet, which has been using Mobistar's
network for its mobile services, announced that it would buy
KPN's Belgian mobile unit Base.
Mobistar said it expected Telenet to honour its MVNO (mobile
virtual network operator) contract, which runs until the end of
2017.
($1 = 0.9344 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)