BRUSSELS, July 24 Belgian mobile phone operator
Mobistar on Thursday posted better-than-expected core
profit in the second quarter, as it kept costs low and saw fewer
customers left for other operators.
The group, which is 52.9 percent owned by French company
Orange, said its cost-cutting programme was ahead of
schedule, with 36 million euros ($48.45 million) of savings made
in the first half of the year.
Overall, core profit fell 12 percent in the second quarter
from last year to 72.5 million euros, above the 66.8 million
expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Revenue, down 3.3 percent, to 312.2 million euros, was just
below consensus expectations.
The group repeated its guidance for a 2014 core profit
between 250 and 280 million euros, down from the 336 million
euros achieved in 2013.
The Belgian market has been very competitive, partly because
of a new law limiting the tie-in period on a telecoms customer
contract to six months.
Cable operator Telenet, which uses Mobistar's
network to deliver mobile phone services, has been one of the
big gainers in the market.
Mobistar lost 52,700 customers in the second quarter, an
improvement in the rate of decline from the first quarter, when
79,000 customers left. Average spending per customer rose to
23.9 euros from 23.4 euros per month.
