BRUSSELS Feb 4 Belgian telecommunications group Mobistar on Thursday posted a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit as it took an additional provision for a tax on mobile phone masts imposed by the regional government in the south of Belgium.

Core profit (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter came in at 47.9 million euros ($53.1 million), below the 58.4 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts, because of a 10 million euro provision for the tax.

For 2016, the group said it expected core profit of between 270 million and 290 million euros, compared with the 282.8 million euros in 2015.

The group, which is majority owned by France's Orange said it would also start operating under the name Orange before the end of the year. ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Anand Basu)