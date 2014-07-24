BRUSSELS, July 24 Belgian mobile phone operator
Mobistar will not be sold by its largest shareholder,
France's Orange, Mobistar's Chief Executive said,
commenting on reports that other operators were interested in
buying the group.
"I read just like you in the papers that there is interest
in Mobistar from other players. We have said repeatedly, and our
main shareholder has said this: There are no plans to sell
Mobistar," Mobistar CEO Jean-Marc Harion told a conference call
on Thursday.
Earlier this year, Belgian media wrote that the main
shareholder of French cable group Numericable was
looking to buy assets in Belgium such as Mobistar.
