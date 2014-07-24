BRUSSELS, July 24 Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar will not be sold by its largest shareholder, France's Orange, Mobistar's Chief Executive said, commenting on reports that other operators were interested in buying the group.

"I read just like you in the papers that there is interest in Mobistar from other players. We have said repeatedly, and our main shareholder has said this: There are no plans to sell Mobistar," Mobistar CEO Jean-Marc Harion told a conference call on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Belgian media wrote that the main shareholder of French cable group Numericable was looking to buy assets in Belgium such as Mobistar. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)