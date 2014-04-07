BRIEF-Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 70-80 mln yuan
April 17 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Co Ltd :
April 7 Mobistar SA
* Mobistar takes over telecommunication operations of Carrefour hypermarkets in Belgium
* Has concluded an agreement with Carrefour for Carrefour's hypermarkets telecommunication operations in belgium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 11 million yuan to 13 million yuan