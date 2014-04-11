April 11 Mobistar SA
* Mobistar SA Mobistar : Mobistar: Mobistar has entered into
an agreement with the bankruptcy receivers of Euphony
* Business continuity for the customers is assured
* Has entered into an agreement yesterday with bankruptcy
receivers about take-over of certain assets of Euphony Benelux
NV
* The ADSL-customers and the fix telephony customers are
being transferred as a result of which the service towards these
customers remains assured
* Take-over price will not be made public
* Mobistar also has the intention to continue these
activities together with a number of former Euphony personnel
* Mobistar is also taking over the brand Euphony as well as
the other brands that are related to the telecom activities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: