Oct 20 Mobistar SA

* Mobistar : Mobistar Q3 2014 results

* Postpaid customer base back to growth in Q3 and full year restated ebitda guidance floor raised

* Mobistar's retail customer base in belgium increased sequentially by 55,267 in Q3

* Blended ARPU in belgium in Q3 amounted to 23.9 euros, confirming stabilisation versus previous quarters

* A total turnover of 934 million euros

* Mobistar is raising its restated EBITDA guidance floor for full year 2014, by narrowing its range to between 260 and 280 million euros from between 250 and 280 million previously