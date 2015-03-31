ATHENS, March 31 Veteran investor Mark Mobius of Templeton's emerging markets Investment Trust told Greek financial daily Naftemporiki on Tuesday that Greece's stock market was cheap and that the country would remain in the single currency club.

"Greece will stay in the euro zone, there is no issue," Mobius, who is in Athens for company visits, told the paper. "The stock market is cheap and we are buyers."

Uncertainty over the Greek government's negotiations with its official creditors to unlock remaining bailout funds has hurt the stock market, with the Athens bourse's blue-chip index down 14 percent year to date. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mark Potter)