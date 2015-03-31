(Adds quotes, background)
ATHENS, March 31 Veteran investor Mark Mobius of
Templeton's emerging markets Investment Trust told Greek
financial daily Naftemporiki on Tuesday that Greece's stock
market was cheap and that the country would remain in the single
currency club.
"Greece will stay in the euro zone, there is no issue,"
Mobius, who is in Athens for company visits, told the paper.
"The stock market is cheap and we are buyers."
Uncertainty over the Greek government's negotiations with
its official creditors to unlock remaining bailout funds has
hurt the stock market, with the Athens bourse's blue-chip index
down 14 percent year to date.
Mobius said privatisations are key to attracting foreign
investors in Greece and improving the market climate.
Greece's new leftist-led government, which took power in
January on pledges to end painful austerity, has said it would
halt a string of state divestments planned by the previous
administration.
But in a u-turn last week, the deputy prime minister said
Athens would sell its majority stake in Piraeus Port Authority
, the country's largest port where China's port
operator Cosco Group is already an investor.
"Give businesses to the Chinese. Give (them) ports,
railroads, don't be afraid of them. They have huge capital and
want to build profitable companies," Mobius was quoted as
saying.
The investment guru told the newspaper that continuing the
"punishing" austerity imposed by the country's official lenders
- its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund -
would not help it recover and that more investment was needed.
"The emphasis the new government is placing on renegotiating
the austere terms that have been imposed on the country is
positive, it will boost optimism," Mobius said.
"However, Greece's ability to renegotiate its debt and
repayment terms will prove a very big challenge."
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Mark Potter and
Jason Neely)