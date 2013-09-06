By Erin Geiger Smith
NEW YORK, Sept 6 The former agent of Harper Lee,
the author of "To Kill a Mockingbird," has reached a settlement
deal with Lee in her lawsuit claiming that she was tricked into
giving away the copyright to her classic 1960 novel, an attorney
for the former agent said on Friday.
The defense lawyer, Vincent Carissimi, said he expects the
entire lawsuit to be dismissed next week, after Lee voluntarily
dismissed the two other defendants in the suit.
Papers filed on Thursday in federal court in Manhattan show
that Leigh Ann Winick, the wife of Lee's former agent, Samuel
Pinkus, and attorney Gerald Posner are no longer defendants in
the suit.
Pinkus, the son-in-law of Lee's deceased agent Eugene
Winick, remains a defendant in the lawsuit.
Carissimi declined to provide the terms of the agreement
between Pinkus and Lee.
"To Kill a Mockingbird," which has sold more than 30 million
copies, tells the story of two children of an attorney growing
up in a small Southern town. Their father, who is white, is
selected to defend a black man accused of raping a white woman,
and the man is convicted despite his innocence.
Lee, now 87, won a Pulitzer for the novel - the only one she
ever published.
In the lawsuit filed in May, Lee claimed that Pinkus in 2007
"engaged in a scheme to dupe" her into assigning her copyright
in the novel to him without her receiving any payment.
The author was suffering from declining hearing and
eyesight, and has no memory of relinquishing her rights, the
lawsuit said.
According to the lawsuit, Pinkus inappropriately diverted
several of Eugene Winick's clients, including Lee, to a company
owned by Pinkus when Winick became ill in 2002.
Leigh Ann Winick, the lawsuit said, is the president of
Keystone Literary LLC, a company that also is named in the
lawsuit.
Lee claimed Keystone failed to properly account for her
royalty payments.
The third defendant, Posner, helped set up a separate
company, of which Pinkus is the director, to which Pinkus
transferred the purported rights to "To Kill a Mockingbird," the
lawsuit said.
(Reporting by Erin Geiger Smith; Editing by Ted Botha, Barbara
