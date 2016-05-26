UPDATE 1-Qualcomm sues four Apple contract manufacturers
May 17 Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and three other contract manufacturers of Apple Inc for not paying royalties.
May 26 MODACOM CO.,LTD. :
* Says it receives a patent on May 26, for social group creating method based on ontology
* Says patent number of 10-2014-0166183
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/0LKBWT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, mirroring trends in global stocks as investors showed concerns about political turmoil in the United States.