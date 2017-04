Nov 19 Model N Inc : * Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2013 financial results * Sees FY 2014 non-GAAP loss per share $0.80 to $0.96 * Sees Q1 2014 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10 to $0.13 * Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15 * Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.03 * Sees Q1 2014 revenue $21 million to $21.5 million * Sees FY 2014 revenue $72 million to $80 million * Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue $27.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.6 million * Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $20.3 million -- Thomson