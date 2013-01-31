CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as weaker oil prices pressure energy stocks
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's benchmark stock index finished lower on Friday as energy stocks, depressed by falling oil prices, led the market lower.
BRUSSELS Jan 31 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, said on Thursday it would "vigorously" contest a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit seeking to block it from taking full control of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo .
AB InBev said the Department of Justice's action was "inconsistent with the law, the facts and the reality of the market place."
"We remain confident in our position, and we intend to vigorously contest the DOJ's action in federal court," the company said in a statement.
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's benchmark stock index finished lower on Friday as energy stocks, depressed by falling oil prices, led the market lower.
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a second consecutive session on Friday, boosted by gains in technology and industrial stocks that more than offset a lukewarm jobs report.