PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 9
June 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS, June 25 Anheuser-Busch InBev declined to comment on Monday on reports it was close to buying the 50 percent of Corona beer maker Grupo Modelo it does not already own.
A person familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that a potential deal could top $10 billion.
June 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 8 SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday that a subsidiary of the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc.