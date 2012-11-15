MEXICO CITY Nov 15 Mexico's competition
watchdog said on Thursday it has authorized, with no conditions,
the sale of half of Grupo Modelo to AB InBev, a $20.1 billion
deal that gave the Belgium-based brewing giant full control of
the Mexican company.
Anheuser Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer,
took over the Mexican firm in June, giving it dominance in Latin
America's second-largest economy and adding Corona, the
top-selling imported beer in the United States, to its brands.
The long-awaited deal was the biggest foreign buyout of a
Mexican company in more than 20 years and showed how much global
brewers are willing to pay for developing market growth in an
increasingly consolidated industry.