General Motors says China vehicle sales fall 0.3 pct y/y in May
BEIJING, June 5 General Motors Co on Monday said its sales in China fell 0.3 percent in May to 294,425 vehicles, its second consecutive month of decline.
Oct 23 Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit fell nearly 9 percent.
Corona-maker Modelo said quarterly profit dropped to 2.975 billion pesos ($231 million) in the July to September period from 3.266 billion pesos a year earlier.
This summer Modelo agreed to a takeover by Anheuser Busch InBev SA, which already owned half of the Mexican company.
* British stocks set to open higher; Germany and France closed